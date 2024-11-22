Honoring a Legacy: The Impact of SM Khan

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the passing of SM Khan, the retired IIS officer and former Press Secretary to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Describing Khan's departure as an 'irreparable loss to society,' Modi reflected on his decades of dedicated service.

Khan was renowned for his communication expertise, spanning roles in various government departments. For 15 years, he was the face of the CBI during pivotal cases, later serving as press secretary to President Kalam, a tenure that cemented his reputation in public communication.

Beyond his public service, Khan authored 'People's President,' capturing his experiences with Kalam. He also contributed to cultural development through his role at the India Islamic and Cultural Centre. His legacy continues to inspire, noted Modi during his recent visit to Guyana.

(With inputs from agencies.)