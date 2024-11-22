Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: The Impact of SM Khan

SM Khan, a respected retired IIS officer and former Press Secretary to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, passed away, leaving a profound impact on public service and communication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his contributions as an 'irreparable loss to society' and remembered his humane approach, dedication, and expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:50 IST
Honoring a Legacy: The Impact of SM Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the passing of SM Khan, the retired IIS officer and former Press Secretary to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Describing Khan's departure as an 'irreparable loss to society,' Modi reflected on his decades of dedicated service.

Khan was renowned for his communication expertise, spanning roles in various government departments. For 15 years, he was the face of the CBI during pivotal cases, later serving as press secretary to President Kalam, a tenure that cemented his reputation in public communication.

Beyond his public service, Khan authored 'People's President,' capturing his experiences with Kalam. He also contributed to cultural development through his role at the India Islamic and Cultural Centre. His legacy continues to inspire, noted Modi during his recent visit to Guyana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024