Youthful March: Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution

In an ambitious initiative to commemorate the Constitution's 75th anniversary, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that over 10,000 young individuals will join a 5.5-kilometer padyatra in Delhi on November 25.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the padyatra, titled 'Mera sambhidhav mera swabhiman', will feature participants reciting the Constitution's Preamble at India Gate. The event, aimed at engaging the nation's youth with constitutional principles, has already registered over 10,000 participants from 125 educational institutions via the 'MYBharat' portal.

The march will begin at 8:30 am from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, covering notable locations such as Garvi Gandhi Bhawan and Sunehri Masjid, ending around 11 am back at the stadium. Highlighting its significance, Mandaviya remarked that the padyatra fosters leadership and constitutional understanding, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for increased youth engagement in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)