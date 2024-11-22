Youthful March: Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution
Over 10,000 youths will join a 5.5-kilometer padyatra in Delhi to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the event aims to raise constitutional awareness and foster leadership skills among participants.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious initiative to commemorate the Constitution's 75th anniversary, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that over 10,000 young individuals will join a 5.5-kilometer padyatra in Delhi on November 25.
Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the padyatra, titled 'Mera sambhidhav mera swabhiman', will feature participants reciting the Constitution's Preamble at India Gate. The event, aimed at engaging the nation's youth with constitutional principles, has already registered over 10,000 participants from 125 educational institutions via the 'MYBharat' portal.
The march will begin at 8:30 am from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, covering notable locations such as Garvi Gandhi Bhawan and Sunehri Masjid, ending around 11 am back at the stadium. Highlighting its significance, Mandaviya remarked that the padyatra fosters leadership and constitutional understanding, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for increased youth engagement in nation-building.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Transition: A New Era of Leadership
Empowering Manipur's Youth: 76 Slots in PM Internship Scheme
ADB Approves $19.7M Project to Improve Marshall Islands’ Women and Youth Skills
Scindia Critiques Congress: Leadership Disconnect and Vision Loss
Nutraceutical Sector Poised for Global Leadership through Traditional Knowledge, Modern Science, and Strategic Policy Support