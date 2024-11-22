Left Menu

Youthful March: Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution

Over 10,000 youths will join a 5.5-kilometer padyatra in Delhi to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the event aims to raise constitutional awareness and foster leadership skills among participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:37 IST
Youthful March: Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious initiative to commemorate the Constitution's 75th anniversary, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that over 10,000 young individuals will join a 5.5-kilometer padyatra in Delhi on November 25.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the padyatra, titled 'Mera sambhidhav mera swabhiman', will feature participants reciting the Constitution's Preamble at India Gate. The event, aimed at engaging the nation's youth with constitutional principles, has already registered over 10,000 participants from 125 educational institutions via the 'MYBharat' portal.

The march will begin at 8:30 am from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, covering notable locations such as Garvi Gandhi Bhawan and Sunehri Masjid, ending around 11 am back at the stadium. Highlighting its significance, Mandaviya remarked that the padyatra fosters leadership and constitutional understanding, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for increased youth engagement in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024