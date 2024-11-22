Left Menu

Queen Camilla's Unexpected Absence from Royal Variety Show

Queen Camilla of Britain has withdrawn from the Royal Variety Performance due to lingering symptoms of a chest infection. Although disappointed, she adheres to medical advice for rest. King Charles will attend alone, while Camilla plans to resume public duties soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:52 IST
Queen Camilla

Britain's Queen Camilla has opted out of attending the Royal Variety Performance, a well-known annual event, due to ongoing effects from a chest infection, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 77-year-old queen was scheduled to join King Charles at the show hosted at London's Royal Albert Hall. Medical recommendations prompted her to prioritize rest, leading King Charles to represent the royal family alone.

Camilla sends her regrets for missing the performance and remains committed to resuming her engagements shortly. The Royal Variety Performance, a longstanding event since 1912, supports a charity benefiting the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

