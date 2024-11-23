Left Menu

Jonathan Majors' Legal Battle Concludes: A Settlement Reached

Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit after a settlement was reached. The case, involving claims of abuse during their relationship, was dismissed with prejudice. Majors, previously dropped by Marvel Studios following a conviction, is returning to Hollywood with 'Magazine Dreams.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A legal battle that cast a shadow over Jonathan Majors' burgeoning Hollywood career has come to an end. His ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, agreed to drop her assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor following a settlement.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, as confirmed by legal documents filed in Manhattan federal court. While Jabbari's lawyer, Brittany Henderson, noted the settlement was favorable, further details remained undisclosed.

Despite the turbulence, Majors is making a quiet return to the entertainment industry with the upcoming release of 'Magazine Dreams' and a recent engagement announcement with actor Meagan Good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

