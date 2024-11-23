Jonathan Majors' Legal Battle Concludes: A Settlement Reached
Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit after a settlement was reached. The case, involving claims of abuse during their relationship, was dismissed with prejudice. Majors, previously dropped by Marvel Studios following a conviction, is returning to Hollywood with 'Magazine Dreams.'
A legal battle that cast a shadow over Jonathan Majors' burgeoning Hollywood career has come to an end. His ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, agreed to drop her assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor following a settlement.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, as confirmed by legal documents filed in Manhattan federal court. While Jabbari's lawyer, Brittany Henderson, noted the settlement was favorable, further details remained undisclosed.
Despite the turbulence, Majors is making a quiet return to the entertainment industry with the upcoming release of 'Magazine Dreams' and a recent engagement announcement with actor Meagan Good.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ryan Reynolds Considers Future Oscar Hosting Prospects Amidst Hollywood Negotiations
SC tells Congress' Vivek Tankha to respond to BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea seeking to quash defamation case.
Timothee Chalamet: From Indie Icon to Hollywood Star
Don't subject union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others to bailable warrant in defamation case: SC MNL AMK AMK
Demi Moore Challenges Hollywood's Taboos with 'The Substance'