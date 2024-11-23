Left Menu

Sangeetha: A Legacy of Authentic South Indian Hospitality

Sangeetha Restaurant, founded by Suresh Padmanabhan in 1985, is a cherished culinary landmark in Chennai. Known for its authentic South Indian flavors and family-centric values, the restaurant continues to thrive under the leadership of the new generation, Sanjana Suresh and Anirudh Rajagopal, embracing both tradition and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sangeetha Restaurant in Chennai stands as a symbol of authentic South Indian hospitality and culinary excellence, a testament to the Padmanabhan family's decades-long dedication and values.

Founded by Suresh Padmanabhan in 1985 at Parry's Corner, the restaurant has since expanded across Chennai and globally, spearheaded by the family's new generation who value tradition and innovate using modern technology.

Sangeetha's legacy is built on treating staff as family, a commitment to quality, and an emphasis on respect and genuine service, principles that continue to draw patrons seeking a taste of true South Indian cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

