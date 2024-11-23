AR Rahman's Legal Stand Against Defamation

Renowned music composer AR Rahman has issued a stern warning to individuals spreading speculative rumors regarding his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. Rahman, aged 57, took to social media to share a detailed three-page legal notice.

The notice, drafted by his legal team, demands the immediate removal of defamatory and objectionable content targeting him and his family. It comes days after Rahman and Banu announced their decision to end their 29-year marriage.

Non-compliance within a 24-hour window could result in legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Rahman, who tied the knot with Banu in 1995, has three children: daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

(With inputs from agencies.)