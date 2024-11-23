Left Menu

AR Rahman's Legal Stand Against Defamation

Music composer AR Rahman issued a legal warning to those spreading false information about his separation from wife Saira Banu. The notice demands removal of defamatory content within 24 hours to avoid legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Rahman emphasizes protecting his family's reputation.

AR Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned music composer AR Rahman has issued a stern warning to individuals spreading speculative rumors regarding his separation from his wife, Saira Banu. Rahman, aged 57, took to social media to share a detailed three-page legal notice.

The notice, drafted by his legal team, demands the immediate removal of defamatory and objectionable content targeting him and his family. It comes days after Rahman and Banu announced their decision to end their 29-year marriage.

Non-compliance within a 24-hour window could result in legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Rahman, who tied the knot with Banu in 1995, has three children: daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

