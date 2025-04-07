Medha Patkar Challenges Defamation Conviction in Delhi High Court

Left Menu

Social activist Medha Patkar has appealed to the Delhi High Court against her conviction in a defamation case filed by Lt. Governor VK Saxena. The controversy arose from a 2001 press note deemed defamatory. Patkar seeks permission for virtual court appearance as the case continues.

Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Medha Patkar has taken her fight to the Delhi High Court, contesting her conviction in a defamation case initiated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The legal battle traces back to 2001 when Saxena alleged that Patkar disseminated defamatory statements against him.

The trial court recently reinforced Patkar's conviction, mandating her personal appearance for sentencing on April 8, 2025. Patkar's legal team contested this directive, asserting that the sessions judge lacked the authority to demand such an appearance post-judgment and sought more time to resolve the issue. They also requested permission for Patkar's participation via video conferencing.

Justice Shalinder Kaur granted the petitioners the opportunity to file a formal application for the video conferencing request, scheduling the next hearing for May 19, 2025. The original feud revolves around a press note from 2000 which Saxena—then President of the NCCL—claimed defamed him by falsely accusing him of supporting and funding Patkar's movement against the Sardar Sarovar Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

