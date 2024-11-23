Safeguarding Heritage: Balancing Preservation and Progress

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced considerations for amending the AMSAR Act to enhance heritage preservation with minimal disruption to citizens' lives. Addressing the National Monuments Authority's inaugural foundation ceremony, he underscored the necessity for adaptive regulations in heritage conservation.

The AMSAR Act currently governs over 3,690 monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India. Established in 2010, the National Monuments Authority plays a critical role in managing 'prohibited' and 'regulated' zones around these sites.

Shekhawat highlighted the challenges of safeguarding India's rich cultural legacy, acknowledging the need for scientific methodologies in balancing preservation efforts with ongoing development. The NMA has leveraged technology advancements like ISRO's SMARAC app to streamline management processes in protected zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)