Left Menu

Gulzar: Timeless Words and Ageless Connections

Renowned Hindi cinema lyricist Gulzar shares insights into his enduring ability to connect with audiences across generations, attributing it to his enduring child-like spirit. Speaking at Sahitya Aaj Tak, he discusses the importance of crafting songs that resonate with the film's narrative and recounts his experiences collaborating with RD Burman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:31 IST
Gulzar: Timeless Words and Ageless Connections
Gulzar
  • Country:
  • India

Hindi cinema veteran Gulzar, celebrated for his timeless songwriting, expressed his belief in retaining his youthful spirit, which he credits for his ability to craft songs that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Gulzar, 90, shared his insights during a session at the Sahitya Aaj Tak held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, touching upon connections across different generations. Drawing an analogy to Rabindranath Tagore, he emphasized the universal nature of his approach to songwriting.

He illustrated his process through the example of 'Mera Kuch Samaan' from the 1987 film 'Ijaazat', highlighting the collaborative efforts with RD Burman and Asha Bhosle. Gulzar attributed the success of his songs to composers but acknowledged the personal triumph when his words resonated with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024