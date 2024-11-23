Gulzar: Timeless Words and Ageless Connections

Hindi cinema veteran Gulzar, celebrated for his timeless songwriting, expressed his belief in retaining his youthful spirit, which he credits for his ability to craft songs that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Gulzar, 90, shared his insights during a session at the Sahitya Aaj Tak held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, touching upon connections across different generations. Drawing an analogy to Rabindranath Tagore, he emphasized the universal nature of his approach to songwriting.

He illustrated his process through the example of 'Mera Kuch Samaan' from the 1987 film 'Ijaazat', highlighting the collaborative efforts with RD Burman and Asha Bhosle. Gulzar attributed the success of his songs to composers but acknowledged the personal triumph when his words resonated with audiences.

