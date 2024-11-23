Telangana's Grand Anniversary: Celebrating Culture, Progress, and Future Plans

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has unveiled plans for extensive celebrations marking the first anniversary of the Congress government's tenure from December 1 to 9.

In discussions with ministers and officials, Reddy emphasized the need for progress reports from each department and revealed a series of public engagements designed to spotlight the state's future ambitions.

A notable event includes the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue on December 9, with the participation of one lakh women. The occasion will also feature cultural exhibitions, musical events, and air shows that celebrate Telangana's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)