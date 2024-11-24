Sabarimala Temple Witnesses Surge in Devotees During Pilgrimage Season
The Travancore Devaswom Board reported over 600,000 pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala Temple in the initial days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, doubling last year's count. Revenue rose by Rs 13.33 crore. Improved facilities and environmental efforts were highlighted, ensuring a smooth and eco-friendly pilgrimage experience.
In a significant development, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced that more than 600,000 devotees have visited the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple within the first nine days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. This marks a notable increase from last year's figures, highlighting the temple's growing appeal.
TDB President P S Prasanth revealed that the temple had opened on November 16, drawing 6,12,290 pilgrims in the period, compared to 3,03,501 last year. Revenue collection soared to Rs 41.64 crore, up by Rs 13.33 crore. This rise was attributed to effective management and enhanced facilities, with three new spot online booking centers to handle the influx of pilgrims.
Emphasizing environmental responsibility, Prasanth urged devotees to eschew plastics, aligning with the temple's goal of a plastic-free Sabarimala. Robust crowd management and improved darshan facilities have also drawn positive feedback, confirming the collective success of TDB and supporting government entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
