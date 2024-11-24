Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple Witnesses Surge in Devotees During Pilgrimage Season

The Travancore Devaswom Board reported over 600,000 pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala Temple in the initial days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, doubling last year's count. Revenue rose by Rs 13.33 crore. Improved facilities and environmental efforts were highlighted, ensuring a smooth and eco-friendly pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:28 IST
Sabarimala Temple Witnesses Surge in Devotees During Pilgrimage Season
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced that more than 600,000 devotees have visited the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple within the first nine days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. This marks a notable increase from last year's figures, highlighting the temple's growing appeal.

TDB President P S Prasanth revealed that the temple had opened on November 16, drawing 6,12,290 pilgrims in the period, compared to 3,03,501 last year. Revenue collection soared to Rs 41.64 crore, up by Rs 13.33 crore. This rise was attributed to effective management and enhanced facilities, with three new spot online booking centers to handle the influx of pilgrims.

Emphasizing environmental responsibility, Prasanth urged devotees to eschew plastics, aligning with the temple's goal of a plastic-free Sabarimala. Robust crowd management and improved darshan facilities have also drawn positive feedback, confirming the collective success of TDB and supporting government entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024