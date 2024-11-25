Vivek Oberoi's Dual Passion: From Acting to Business Mastery
Actor Vivek Oberoi credits his entrepreneurial ventures for granting him the freedom to pursue roles that resonate with his passion for acting. Successfully branching into diverse businesses, Oberoi balances his acting career with ventures in real estate, jewellery, and technology, fostering economic independence.
Vivek Oberoi, renowned actor and budding entrepreneur, says his business ventures have empowered him to choose acting roles that truly resonate with him.
As he preps for upcoming film shoots, Oberoi balances work in his diverse business portfolio, which spans real estate, jewellery, and more.
Oberoi emphasizes the importance of financial independence, crediting his father for instilling entrepreneurial values. With businesses thriving, he enjoys new artistic and professional challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
