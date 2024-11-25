Vivek Oberoi's Dual Passion: From Acting to Business Mastery

Vivek Oberoi, renowned actor and budding entrepreneur, says his business ventures have empowered him to choose acting roles that truly resonate with him.

As he preps for upcoming film shoots, Oberoi balances work in his diverse business portfolio, which spans real estate, jewellery, and more.

Oberoi emphasizes the importance of financial independence, crediting his father for instilling entrepreneurial values. With businesses thriving, he enjoys new artistic and professional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)