Protests Erupt Over Allegations Against Adani Group

On Monday, members of the Indian Youth Congress gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest, demanding the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani. The demonstration was fueled by allegations that the Adani Group engaged in corrupt practices, paying USD 250 million to secure favorable solar power contracts across four Indian states.

Leading the protest was Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib, who was joined by a large number of activists from various states. Together, they raised slogans and brandished placards against Adani, as the group faces scrutiny following an indictment in a US court that accuses its founder and two other executives of corrupt practices.

The Adani Group has firmly denied the accusations. The conglomerate maintains that the claims made by US prosecutors are unfounded and assures that they are fully compliant with all regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)