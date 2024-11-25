Historic Padyatra: Uniting Youth for Constitution Day

In a remarkable display of national pride, Olympic medallists including Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, and Yogeshwar Dutt joined over 10,000 youth volunteers in the 'Humara Samvidhan Humara Swabhiman Padyatra' on the eve of India's 75th Constitution Day.

Spearheaded by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the six-kilometer march sought to instill constitutional values and encourage youth participation in embracing India's democratic traditions. The padyatra, moving from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium to India Gate, underscored the Constitution's tenets of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Union ministers including Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal supported the event, which also featured the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative for environmental consciousness and incorporated the Swachh Bharat mission through cleanliness drives. Thousands from NCR colleges and organizations like NYKS participated, reinforcing a commitment to a progressive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)