Hillfort Whiskey: Sophistication in a Sip

Associated Alcohols & Breweries has launched Hillfort Whiskey in Madhya Pradesh. Touted as offering sophistication at an affordable price, it captures the essence of premium smoky whiskeys. Available in retail stores and bars, it will expand to Delhi and Maharashtra by January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indore-based Associated Alcohols & Breweries has unveiled its latest offering, Hillfort Whiskey, in Madhya Pradesh. The launch marks a significant addition to their product line.

Tushar Bhandari, Whole Time Director of Associated Alcohols & Breweries, emphasized that Hillfort Whiskey represents sophistication while remaining budget-friendly. Inspired by the premium smoky flavors typical of high-end whiskeys, this new product aims to deliver a luxurious drinking experience to customers without compromising on quality.

The whiskey is now available across retail stores and select bars in Madhya Pradesh, with plans to extend its availability to Delhi and Maharashtra starting in January. This launch further solidifies Associated Alcohols & Breweries' position as a prominent player under the Associated Kedia Group's flagship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

