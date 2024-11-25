Hillfort Whiskey: Sophistication in a Sip

Indore-based Associated Alcohols & Breweries has unveiled its latest offering, Hillfort Whiskey, in Madhya Pradesh. The launch marks a significant addition to their product line.

Tushar Bhandari, Whole Time Director of Associated Alcohols & Breweries, emphasized that Hillfort Whiskey represents sophistication while remaining budget-friendly. Inspired by the premium smoky flavors typical of high-end whiskeys, this new product aims to deliver a luxurious drinking experience to customers without compromising on quality.

The whiskey is now available across retail stores and select bars in Madhya Pradesh, with plans to extend its availability to Delhi and Maharashtra starting in January. This launch further solidifies Associated Alcohols & Breweries' position as a prominent player under the Associated Kedia Group's flagship.

(With inputs from agencies.)