Pedaling Towards Change: Women's Cycling Rally Champions Drug-Free Kashmir

In a spirited bid to advocate for a drug-free Kashmir, over 100 women took part in the Jhelum Women's Cycling Rally in Jammu and Kashmir. The event, organized by the Army's Dagger Division, aimed to raise awareness about the menace of drugs.

The rally, in its fourth edition, commenced at Baramulla's Shaukat Ali Stadium and concluded at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri. Cyclists traversed 67 kilometers through challenging terrain, participating in three age categories, embodying endurance and commitment.

Besides the athletic endeavor, participants immersed themselves in the local culture, with a cultural show featuring the 'Strings of Baramulla' band and traditional dance performances, adding a vibrant finish to the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)