'Wicked' & 'Gladiator II' Revitalize Global Box Office with $270M Weekend

In a triumphant weekend for cinemas globally, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' secured a remarkable $270.2 million in ticket sales. This financial uplift arrives as Hollywood grapples with streaming service competition, cost reductions, and layoffs.

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Aamir Khan revealed that he contemplated retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, encouraged by his former wife, Khan is presently in the USA promoting 'Lost Ladies', an Oscar contender in the foreign language film category.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's controversial artwork, a banana duct-taped to a wall, fetched $6.2 million at Sotheby's. Describing it as a 'provocation', Cattelan invites audiences to reconsider the intrinsic value of art.

