Charlize Theron Joins Christopher Nolan's Star-Studded Cast

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron teams up with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan for his forthcoming untitled film. Joining an impressive lineup of stars, Theron marks her first collaboration with Nolan. Slated for a 2026 release, the film remains shrouded in mystery, promising a cinematic spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:51 IST
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has signed on for her first collaboration with renowned director Christopher Nolan in his forthcoming untitled film. This exciting news was confirmed by Variety.

Theron, 49, will join an illustrious cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Robert Pattinson. Despite the buzz surrounding the project, details of the film's plot remain tightly guarded, with a scheduled theatrical release on July 17, 2026. The film is set to be distributed by Universal Pictures.

This marks Nolan's return to the director's chair following his 2023 Oscar win for 'Oppenheimer,' a critically acclaimed biographical drama. Nolan is producing the film through his Syncopy banner, alongside his producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

