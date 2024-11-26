Left Menu

Maharaja: First Indian Film Post-Standoff Hits Chinese Screens

Maharaja, a Tamil suspense film directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, becomes the first Indian film to release in China post-normalization of ties. The film holds a high rating in China and competes with Hollywood's Gladiator II and local film Her Story. It is expected to resonate with Chinese audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:26 IST
Vijay Sethupathi Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • China

Maharaja, a Tamil suspense film, is making history as the first Indian film to be released in China following the resolution of the Indo-China border standoff. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and others, is set to captivate Chinese audiences.

Receiving a high rating on Douban, Maharaja competes with Hollywood's Gladiator II and the local film Her Story, yet it's anticipated to perform strongly. The film employs a unique narrative style that deceives and surprises viewers, appealing to cultural and intellectual interests alike.

With a background of recent Indian cinema successes in China, Maharaja taps into traditional Indian values and social issues, distinguishing itself from Western suspense films and offering rich, diverse cultural insights, positioning it as a potential blockbuster in the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

