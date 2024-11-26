Andre Onana: A Goalkeeper's Mission Beyond the Field

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been honored with the FIFPRO Impact Award, celebrating his extensive humanitarian work through the Andre Onana Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to providing essential medical care to underprivileged communities in Cameroon and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Over the last three years, doctors collaborating with Onana's foundation have performed more than 1,200 surgical operations. This endeavor primarily focuses on aiding children and is supported by medical professionals, mainly from Spain. In recognition of these efforts, FIFPRO will donate $10,000 to his foundation.

Onana expressed his desire to give back, rooted in the support he received throughout his career. His foundation initially aimed to assist blind children in Cameroon but has grown into a significant NGO, bringing much-needed surgical procedures to Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)