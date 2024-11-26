Left Menu

The Delhi Model: Charting a New Path in Indian Governance

Jasmine Shah's new book chronicles the evolution of the 'Delhi Model' by the Aam Aadmi Party, delving into its reforms in education, healthcare, and more. Contrasting with the Gujarat model, the book champions a focus on human capital. Notable figures praise its insights and vision for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:57 IST
The Delhi Model: Charting a New Path in Indian Governance
Aam Aadmi Party Image Credit: Wikipedia
A new book by senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah, titled 'The Delhi Model: A Bold New Road Map to Building a Developed India,' will be released by Penguin Random House India in mid-December. The launch coincides with the 13th foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party.

This publication delves deep into the 'Delhi Model' of governance, crafted by the AAP government, which emphasizes human capital development and equitable service delivery over traditional GDP-centered policies in India. The book juxtaposes this model with the Gujarat Model, critiquing the latter's focus on trickle-down economics and highlighting significant investments in education and healthcare.

Jasmine Shah, former vice chairperson of Delhi's Dialogue and Development Commission, notes the constraints and challenges faced by AAP, including conflicts with central governance, while showcasing the party's significant progress. The book has received accolades from prominent figures like economist Raghuram Rajan and former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur for its compelling insights and visionary approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

