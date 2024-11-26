The Delhi Model: Charting a New Path in Indian Governance

A new book by senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah, titled 'The Delhi Model: A Bold New Road Map to Building a Developed India,' will be released by Penguin Random House India in mid-December. The launch coincides with the 13th foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party.

This publication delves deep into the 'Delhi Model' of governance, crafted by the AAP government, which emphasizes human capital development and equitable service delivery over traditional GDP-centered policies in India. The book juxtaposes this model with the Gujarat Model, critiquing the latter's focus on trickle-down economics and highlighting significant investments in education and healthcare.

Jasmine Shah, former vice chairperson of Delhi's Dialogue and Development Commission, notes the constraints and challenges faced by AAP, including conflicts with central governance, while showcasing the party's significant progress. The book has received accolades from prominent figures like economist Raghuram Rajan and former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur for its compelling insights and visionary approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)