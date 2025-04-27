Odisha CM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment for Ganjam: Education Reform and Economic Boost
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, declared a Rs 1 lakh crore investment for Ganjam district, promising over one lakh jobs. He discussed the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020, improvements in primary education, and government efforts to curb dropout rates among tribal students. Majhi plans to host a grievance hearing in Berhampur soon.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a significant investment boost for Ganjam district, with Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to industrial developments, promising employment opportunities for over one lakh people. During a visit to the Budhi Thakurani temple, Majhi shared these plans and emphasized the transformative impact on the region's economy.
The Chief Minister also highlighted educational reforms under the New Education Policy-2020, which his government implemented upon taking office. Addressing a centenary celebration at the Upper Primary School in Bhimpur, Majhi stated that the policy would revolutionize education across the state, benefiting students profoundly. Key initiatives include opening Shishu Vatika pre-primary units and launching the Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School scheme.
Majhi further committed to reducing school dropouts among tribal students, with over Rs 3100 crore allocated in the current budget towards improving school education. To ensure government responsiveness, he plans a grievance hearing in Berhampur with key ministers. Majhi's visit also included participation in a local minister's family ritual in Gopalpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KK Modi University Celebrates First Convocation with Emphasis on Innovation and Education Excellence
Teacher ID Fraud Uncovered in Maharashtra Education Scandal
Political Rivals Unite for Educational Reform
AI tool tracks learning engagement in STEAM education
Odisha's Higher Education Revolution: New Act Promises Transformation