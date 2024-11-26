Chief Minister M K Stalin Inaugurates Revamped Tourist Spots and Registrar Offices in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled new enhancements at seven tourist destinations. These upgrades, managed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, cost Rs 27.34 crore and aim to boost tourism. Additionally, 17 new sub-registrar offices were inaugurated, constructed at Rs 30.27 crore.
Tamil Nadu is set to witness a spike in tourism following the launch of upgrades at seven key tourist sites. The enhancements were inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, marking a major push in the state's tourism strategy.
Executed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, the beautification and infrastructure projects spanned the Hogenakkal waterfalls area, Kolli Hills, and more, with an investment of Rs 27.34 crore. Key improvements include new entrance arches, advanced surveillance, and better facilities for visitors.
In a bid to improve administrative efficiency, Stalin also virtually inaugurated 17 new sub-registrar office buildings at a cumulative cost of Rs 30.27 crore on Tuesday.
