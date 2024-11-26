Harmony on the Ghats: Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Awaits

The eighth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival is poised to captivate audiences in Varanasi from December 13. Celebrating music and heritage, it will showcase an eclectic lineup of artists, storytellers, and scholars including renowned sitarist Deobrat Mishra and music bands Advaita and Thaikkudam Bridge.

Organized by Mahindra Group and Teamwork Arts, the festival takes place on the historic ghats, highlighting the wisdom of 15th-century poet Kabir. The event opens with a Carnatic Quartet curated by Shreya Devnath, while performances like 'Mehfil' promise to blend modern and traditional Indian music, capturing Kabir's unorthodox essence.

Cultural outreach head Jay Shah expressed enthusiasm for the festival, emphasizing the unique experience of engaging with Kabir's ideas through music, literature, and heritage walks in a city imbued with his legacy. The festival concludes on December 15, featuring diverse performances, art projects, and cultural discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)