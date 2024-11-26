Tragedy Strikes in Bilaspur: Disabled Woman's Fatal Encounter with Fire

In a heartbreaking incident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, a 21-year-old disabled woman lost her life after a fire engulfed her home, officials announced on Tuesday. The tragedy unfolded in Manjhedwan village when the woman, from a family living below the poverty line, was alone due to her mother's absence.

The fire started as the young woman warmed herself near a stove and her clothing accidentally ignited. In a desperate bid to escape, she ran to her bed, sparking further flames, as reported by Panchayat Pradhan Pankaj Chandel. Neighbors, alerted by the commotion, rushed to her aid, extinguished the fire, and rescued her from the room.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead following treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla after initial care at Ghumarwin Hospital and AIIMS, Bilapur. The Ghumarwin police are actively investigating the incident to uncover any underlying causes, officials reported.

