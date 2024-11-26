Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Bilaspur: Disabled Woman's Fatal Encounter with Fire

A 21-year-old disabled woman tragically died in a fire at her Himachal Pradesh home. The incident occurred while she was alone, warming herself by a stove that caught her clothes on fire. Despite being rushed to hospitals, she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Bilaspur: Disabled Woman's Fatal Encounter with Fire
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, a 21-year-old disabled woman lost her life after a fire engulfed her home, officials announced on Tuesday. The tragedy unfolded in Manjhedwan village when the woman, from a family living below the poverty line, was alone due to her mother's absence.

The fire started as the young woman warmed herself near a stove and her clothing accidentally ignited. In a desperate bid to escape, she ran to her bed, sparking further flames, as reported by Panchayat Pradhan Pankaj Chandel. Neighbors, alerted by the commotion, rushed to her aid, extinguished the fire, and rescued her from the room.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead following treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla after initial care at Ghumarwin Hospital and AIIMS, Bilapur. The Ghumarwin police are actively investigating the incident to uncover any underlying causes, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024