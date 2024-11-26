Royal Standoff: Controversy Over Udaipur's City Palace

A dispute at Udaipur's City Palace intensified when Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the former royal family, was denied access to significant sites within the palace grounds. Arvind Singh Mewar, Singh's uncle, reportedly controls the palace and issued public notices against trespassing, leading to heightened tensions.

Officials, including Collector Arvind Poswal and Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, intervened in the situation which saw supporters of the two factions clashing violently. In response, a receiver was appointed by the district administration to oversee the contentious area of the palace pending resolution.

Despite police deployment and attempts at dialogue between Singh and his cousin Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the matter remains unresolved, though efforts continue to address the underlying issues through diplomatic channels.

