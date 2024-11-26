Crafting a Cultural Renaissance: J&K's Path to Global Recognition

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced strategic efforts to intertwine local craftsmanship with tourism as part of a vision to position the region as a significant cultural destination. Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the World Crafts Council, Sinha outlined plans to attract international visitors, thereby strengthening the local economy.

The celebration, held at SKICC, not only highlighted the rich traditions of the local handicrafts sector but also brought together notable artisans, designers, and stakeholders from across the globe. Sinha applauded the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of External Affairs, and allied departments in promoting Jammu and Kashmir's unique artistic heritage on a global stage.

Expressing his intent for 'Made in Jammu Kashmir' products to gain widespread recognition, Sinha focused on global cooperation to foster cultural connections. He assured artisans and entrepreneurs of the government's unwavering support to boost competitiveness, employment, and exports in the handloom and handicrafts sectors. Paying homage to Indian craft pioneer Kamala Devi Chattopadhyay, Sinha underscored her role in the cooperative grassroots movement crucial for the socio-economic upliftment of craftspeople and women.

