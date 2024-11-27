Rakhee Gulzar Shines in Comeback at 55th IFFI with 'Aamar Boss'

Legendary actor Rakhee Gulzar has made a dazzling comeback at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with her new film 'Aamar Boss'. After nearly two decades away from the silver screen, she graced the red carpet exuding charm and energy, sharing her enthusiasm for the festival held in Goa.

Rakhee spoke candidly about her appearance at IFFI, noting, "A new atmosphere, a new city. This time, I came here, and it feels good--just a little short on time." The film, directed by acclaimed filmmakers Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, is slated for a December release and tells the moving story of a single mother striving to uplift her son amidst financial struggles.

The film features performances by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Pradeepto Ray alongside Rakhee. Known for her role as Durga Singh in the 1995 hit 'Karan Arjun', Rakhee expressed her delight about the re-release of the classic, predicting its appeal to both the young and old. The ongoing IFFI, which began on November 20, is packed with over 180 movies from 81 countries, including numerous premieres. Notably, the festival also pays tribute to Indian cinema icons like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi during its run ending November 28.

