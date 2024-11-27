Left Menu

Rakhee Gulzar Shines in Comeback at 55th IFFI with 'Aamar Boss'

Legendary actor Rakhee Gulzar makes a triumphant return to the screen with 'Aamar Boss' at the 55th International Film Festival of India. The festival showcases over 180 films across various categories, celebrating cinematic legends and offering a platform for rich storytelling until its conclusion on November 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:52 IST
Rakhee Gulzar Shines in Comeback at 55th IFFI with 'Aamar Boss'
Rakhee Gulzar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Rakhee Gulzar has made a dazzling comeback at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with her new film 'Aamar Boss'. After nearly two decades away from the silver screen, she graced the red carpet exuding charm and energy, sharing her enthusiasm for the festival held in Goa.

Rakhee spoke candidly about her appearance at IFFI, noting, "A new atmosphere, a new city. This time, I came here, and it feels good--just a little short on time." The film, directed by acclaimed filmmakers Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, is slated for a December release and tells the moving story of a single mother striving to uplift her son amidst financial struggles.

The film features performances by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Pradeepto Ray alongside Rakhee. Known for her role as Durga Singh in the 1995 hit 'Karan Arjun', Rakhee expressed her delight about the re-release of the classic, predicting its appeal to both the young and old. The ongoing IFFI, which began on November 20, is packed with over 180 movies from 81 countries, including numerous premieres. Notably, the festival also pays tribute to Indian cinema icons like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi during its run ending November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024