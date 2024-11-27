Left Menu

Unleashing the Toing Factor: Macho Sporto's Dynamic Contest Takes Bigg Boss by Storm

Macho Sporto's 'Toing Man of the Week' contest, in partnership with Bigg Boss, highlights stylish men weekly. Digvijay Singh Rathee claims the title in its fifth week, captivating fans with his unique flair. The contest has become a sensation, engaging fans and elevating the word 'Toing' into popular slang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:40 IST
Unleashing the Toing Factor: Macho Sporto's Dynamic Contest Takes Bigg Boss by Storm
Bigg Boss Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

Macho Sporto, India's pioneering men's innerwear brand, has teamed up with Bigg Boss for a captivating venture called 'Toing Man of the Week.' Now in its fifth week, this contest celebrates the most stylish and charismatic men, with winners becoming the talk of the town.

This week's title goes to Digvijay Singh Rathee, whose charisma and 'Toing' appeal have left fans mesmerized. The stakes soar higher each week as engaged audiences cast votes, with the ultimate prize being a visit to the Bigg Boss house, further intensifying the excitement.

As the final contest approaches, 'Toing' has established itself as a trendy catchphrase among young individuals. Macho Sporto encourages everyone to embrace this newfound vibe and become part of the latest cultural wave. Tune into the 'Toing Man of the Week' fever and join the excitement!

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024