Unleashing the Toing Factor: Macho Sporto's Dynamic Contest Takes Bigg Boss by Storm

Macho Sporto, India's pioneering men's innerwear brand, has teamed up with Bigg Boss for a captivating venture called 'Toing Man of the Week.' Now in its fifth week, this contest celebrates the most stylish and charismatic men, with winners becoming the talk of the town.

This week's title goes to Digvijay Singh Rathee, whose charisma and 'Toing' appeal have left fans mesmerized. The stakes soar higher each week as engaged audiences cast votes, with the ultimate prize being a visit to the Bigg Boss house, further intensifying the excitement.

As the final contest approaches, 'Toing' has established itself as a trendy catchphrase among young individuals. Macho Sporto encourages everyone to embrace this newfound vibe and become part of the latest cultural wave. Tune into the 'Toing Man of the Week' fever and join the excitement!

(With inputs from agencies.)