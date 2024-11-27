Preservation Efforts Amplified for Assam's Deopahar Archaeological Site

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Wednesday that the state government will implement plans for the preservation and development of the Deopahar archaeological site in Golaghat district's Numaligarh.

During his visit to the 11th-century site, Sarma instructed the Golaghat district commissioner to formulate a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to ensure the site's appropriate preservation and enhancement.

Deopahar is renowned for its intricately carved mythological stone sculptures and serves as a symbol of the region's rich architectural heritage. It attracts inhabitants with its natural beauty and historical importance, nestled among lush hills and forests.

