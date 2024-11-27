Left Menu

Preservation Efforts Amplified for Assam's Deopahar Archaeological Site

The Assam government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, plans to preserve and develop the Deopahar archaeological site in Numaligarh. A Detailed Project Report is being prepared to enhance this historical location, known for its 11th-century stone sculptures and cultural significance, surrounded by lush hills and forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Wednesday that the state government will implement plans for the preservation and development of the Deopahar archaeological site in Golaghat district's Numaligarh.

During his visit to the 11th-century site, Sarma instructed the Golaghat district commissioner to formulate a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to ensure the site's appropriate preservation and enhancement.

Deopahar is renowned for its intricately carved mythological stone sculptures and serves as a symbol of the region's rich architectural heritage. It attracts inhabitants with its natural beauty and historical importance, nestled among lush hills and forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

