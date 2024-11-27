Changing Perceptions: Assam's Initiative to Boost Tourism

In a determined effort to reshape perceptions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced initiatives to engage with international envoys to address travel advisories that categorize the Northeast as 'restricted.'

Despite ethnic violence in Manipur, Sarma emphasized that tourism in the other northeastern states remains unaffected. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supported Sarma, urging media to correct misleading narratives.

The state government actively invites international ambassadors to witness the peaceful conditions firsthand, aiming to boost foreign tourism. Highlighting Assam's safety and potential, Sarma revealed a tourist influx of 10 lakh last year, including 27,700 foreigners, signaling a growing confidence in the region's tourism prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)