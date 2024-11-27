Left Menu

Changing Perceptions: Assam's Initiative to Boost Tourism

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working with global envoys to change negative perceptions about the Northeast, highlighting that recent violence in Manipur hasn't affected tourism in the region. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supports this initiative, stressing the need for accurate media portrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaziranga | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:27 IST
Changing Perceptions: Assam's Initiative to Boost Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to reshape perceptions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced initiatives to engage with international envoys to address travel advisories that categorize the Northeast as 'restricted.'

Despite ethnic violence in Manipur, Sarma emphasized that tourism in the other northeastern states remains unaffected. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supported Sarma, urging media to correct misleading narratives.

The state government actively invites international ambassadors to witness the peaceful conditions firsthand, aiming to boost foreign tourism. Highlighting Assam's safety and potential, Sarma revealed a tourist influx of 10 lakh last year, including 27,700 foreigners, signaling a growing confidence in the region's tourism prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024