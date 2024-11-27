Meghalaya's New Biological Park: A Boost for Conservation and Recreation
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated a long-awaited biological park in Umtrew, marking a significant step towards environmental conservation and recreation. Initiated in 2001, the project faced delays but now aims to foster environmental responsibility among the youth while providing a sanctuary for displaced wildlife.
In a significant stride for conservation and recreation, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated a new biological park at Umtrew on Wednesday, a project initially started 24 years ago. Despite its lengthy timeline, the park is now poised to serve both environmental and recreational purposes.
Sangma emphasized the symbolic nature of the park, located in the Ri Bhoi district, as a space for fostering empathy toward nature and wildlife. While acknowledging that infrastructure like ticketing counters and enclosures are still under construction, he highlighted the importance of data collection and technology in aiding conservation efforts.
The project's roots trace back to 2001, covering 72 hectares with initial delays blamed on administrative challenges. However, the initiative gained momentum in 2019 under Sangma's leadership, and animals from the Lady Hydari Park have since found a new home at Umtrew.
