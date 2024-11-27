Left Menu

Unsung Heroes: The Story Behind 'Agni'

Director Rahul Dholakia and cast members Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher discuss their upcoming film 'Agni', which highlights the lives and sacrifices of firefighters. The film explores the unique challenges and underappreciated heroism of these everyday warriors, bringing their stories to the forefront.

27-11-2024
Rahul Dholakia, Pratik Gandhi (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Director Rahul Dholakia, along with actors Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher, offered insights into their forthcoming film 'Agni', during an interview with ANI. Dholakia emphasized the often-overlooked contributions of firefighters, noting that their unique lives make compelling cinematic and human drama.

Saiyami Kher expressed her surprise at the significant presence of female firefighters. Playing an investigative officer, Kher shared her excitement about learning the scientific aspects of firefighting and the demanding physical training she underwent for her role. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and features a robust cast including Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

Actor Divyenndu highlighted the lack of recognition firefighters receive, stressing the importance of awareness and respect for their crucial work. Pratik Gandhi related his transformative training experience, finding inspiration in the passion and dedication of those performing extraordinary work with little acknowledgment. 'Agni' is set for a Prime Video premiere on December 6.

