Detroit Apartment Explosion: A Morning of Chaos and Heroism
An explosion at a Detroit apartment building injured a dozen people, including six children, early Monday. Firefighters rescued residents, some of whom were ready to jump. Critical injuries were reported. The building is being demolished to investigate the explosion. Ashley Ridner and her family were among those saved.
An early morning explosion rocked a two-story apartment building in Detroit, injuring about a dozen people, among them six children. The incident unfolded around 4 a.m. on Monday, according to local fire officials.
Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms reported that upon arrival, firefighters found several residents precariously positioned in windows, ready to leap to safety. Thanks to their swift response, tragedy was largely averted, although three people in one apartment sustained critical burns.
The explosion took place in a section housing eight units, with thermal imaging drones later confirming that the building was clear of occupants after the fire was subdued. Demolition efforts are underway to aid in the investigation. Survivor Ashley Ridner recalled the event as sounding "like a bomb."
