Judge Denies Diddy Combs' $50 Million Bail Request Amid Witness Tampering Concerns

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody after a federal judge denied his $50M bail request due to fears of witness tampering and safety risks. The ruling follows a history of alleged violent behavior, unauthorized communications, and concerns over the influence on potential jurors ahead of his 2025 trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs (Photo/X/@diddy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will continue to be held in custody following a federal judge's decision to deny his request for a $50 million bail package. The ruling, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was issued after Combs was twice previously denied bail, with concerns being raised about potential witness tampering.

District Judge Arun Subramanian, presiding over the case, emphasized that no conditions of release would ensure community safety, citing Combs' alleged violent history that includes firearms use, kidnapping, and arson. Subramanian noted attempts by Combs to obscure communications with individuals he was forbidden from contacting, raising serious concerns of witness tampering.

The court underscored incidents such as the 2016 alleged assault on Cassie Ventura captured in a hotel video, corroborated by text messages illustrating the attack's severity. Evidence includes Combs' reported usage of inmates' phone access and unauthorized messaging apps, all to thwart monitoring, as well as attempts to influence jurors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

