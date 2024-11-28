Earthlings Trust: A Sanctuary of Hope for Stray Dogs in India

Noida, Uttar Pradesh (India), November 27, 2024: Earthlings Trust, an organization founded by Sagarika Banerjee and Ditej Garg, is making significant strides in animal welfare. Known for its dedication to rescuing stray dogs, the Trust provides refuge to over 400 abandoned and sick canines.

The journey began in 2009, when the founders, during their college years, started caring for campus dogs. Their encounters with the existing inadequate animal welfare system spurred the creation of Earthlings Trust.

In July 2023, the Yamuna River floods posed a serious threat to their operation, but the founders' resilience shone through as they heroically relocated over 350 dogs. As Earthlings Trust continues to grow, plans for a permanent sanctuary near Chandigarh are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)