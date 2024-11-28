Left Menu

Earthlings Trust: A Sanctuary of Hope for Stray Dogs in India

Earthlings Trust, founded by Sagarika Banerjee and Ditej Garg, is revolutionizing stray dog welfare in India. From humble beginnings feeding campus dogs, it has grown into a sanctuary with over 400 canines. Despite challenges like floods, the founders' commitment remains unwavering, providing healthcare and seeking permanent solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:53 IST
Earthlings Trust: A Sanctuary of Hope for Stray Dogs in India

Noida, Uttar Pradesh (India), November 27, 2024: Earthlings Trust, an organization founded by Sagarika Banerjee and Ditej Garg, is making significant strides in animal welfare. Known for its dedication to rescuing stray dogs, the Trust provides refuge to over 400 abandoned and sick canines.

The journey began in 2009, when the founders, during their college years, started caring for campus dogs. Their encounters with the existing inadequate animal welfare system spurred the creation of Earthlings Trust.

In July 2023, the Yamuna River floods posed a serious threat to their operation, but the founders' resilience shone through as they heroically relocated over 350 dogs. As Earthlings Trust continues to grow, plans for a permanent sanctuary near Chandigarh are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024