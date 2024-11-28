Amol Palekar: Beyond the Boy-Next-Door

Veteran actor Amol Palekar shared insights into his illustrious career, candidly discussing the limitations of being typecast in boy-next-door roles during the launch of his memoir 'Viewfinder' at Jawahar Bhawan. Despite his success in the 1970s, Palekar sought to break the mold, venturing into challenging roles to showcase his versatility.

Palekar, celebrated for iconic performances in films such as 'Chhoti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha', emphasized the lack of recognition for the varied nuances in his portrayals. While he embraced the relatable boy-next-door tag, Palekar expressed frustration about the film industry's tendency to pigeonhole actors, stifling their creative expressions.

'Viewfinder' presents an in-depth view into Palekar's artistic evolution, from his beginnings in Mumbai as a painter to his theater days under Satyadev Dubey's mentorship, culminating in his remarkable career in cinema. A special feature of the memoir includes QR codes linking to exclusive content, enriching the reader's experience. The book hits shelves on December 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)