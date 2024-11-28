Sheikh Hasina Calls for Immediate Release of Hindu Leader Amid Rising Tensions

Sheikh Hasina, the deposed former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has condemned the recent arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. She has called for his immediate release, asserting that he was unjustly detained on sedition charges earlier this week.

The arrest of the Sanatan religious community leader comes amid reports of escalating violence against places of worship in Bangladesh, including the burning of a temple in Chittagong. Hasina pointed out that religious freedom, along with the safety and security of all community members, must be prioritized.

Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 due to protests against her government, was succeeded by Nobel laureate Yunus as interim Chief Adviser. Despite the leadership change, reports of violence and extremist activities continue to circulate, raising concerns about minority safety in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)