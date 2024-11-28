Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Calls for Immediate Release of Hindu Leader Amid Rising Tensions

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has demanded the release of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on sedition charges. Highlighting attacks on religious sites, Hasina criticized the targeting of minority communities. She also mentioned her exile following protests against her government, now replaced by interim leader Yunus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:06 IST
Sheikh Hasina, the deposed former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has condemned the recent arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. She has called for his immediate release, asserting that he was unjustly detained on sedition charges earlier this week.

The arrest of the Sanatan religious community leader comes amid reports of escalating violence against places of worship in Bangladesh, including the burning of a temple in Chittagong. Hasina pointed out that religious freedom, along with the safety and security of all community members, must be prioritized.

Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 due to protests against her government, was succeeded by Nobel laureate Yunus as interim Chief Adviser. Despite the leadership change, reports of violence and extremist activities continue to circulate, raising concerns about minority safety in Bangladesh.

