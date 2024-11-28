Left Menu

Notre Dame's Grand Reopening: A Symbol of Hope Amid Ongoing Restoration

The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is set to partially reopen to the public in December 2023 following extensive restoration efforts after the 2019 fire. While the interior renovations are complete, external work, including scaffolding and cranes, will continue until 2025. President Macron's promise to finish by 2024 was delayed by the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The iconic bells of Notre Dame Cathedral are set to ring once again as it gears up for a grand reopening, despite ongoing exterior renovations. The scaffolding still adorning the cathedral's exterior has puzzled some Parisians who question whether the reopening is more ceremonial than complete.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who ambitiously promised to restore the treasured monument within five years after the devastating 2019 fire, is slated to inspect the site once more. When he visits, he will witness the impressive interior renovations firsthand, though the incomplete exterior is a looming reminder of the challenges faced during the restoration.

Despite the setbacks, the cathedral's interior is prepared for visitors by December 8, and the public will soon flock to witness its renewed beauty. While some Parisians express frustration over the delayed completion, experts emphasize the complexity of the project and draw hope from the restoration progress achieved so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

