Tax Trifecta: IT Department Raids Kochi Production Houses

The Income Tax (IT) department initiated raids on Thursday at a Kochi-based production firm owned by Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir. The operations were conducted at Parava Films and Dream Big Distributors, following leads from an earlier Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation.

This investigation focuses on alleged financial discrepancies tied to the production of the hit film 'Manjummel Boys', in which Shahir played a pivotal role as both actor and producer. These searches were a significant move in an ongoing inquiry into the company's financial dealings.

The IT Department's Kochi branch led the operation, inspecting financial records of the production companies. Starting at noon and extending into late evening, the raids underline the gravity of the financial scrutiny faced by the companies involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)