Political Tensions Escalate as ED Raids Rajasthan Congress Leader's Home

The Enforcement Directorate raided former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's residence, sparking political tensions. The Congress criticized the move as politically motivated, while the BJP supported the probe agency. Raids relate to a Rs. 48,000 crore PACL fraud investigation. Khachariyawas asserted cooperation, warning BJP of potential political consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:56 IST
Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Rajasthan witnessed heightened tensions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid on the residence of the former minister and senior Congress leader, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. The move was denounced by Congress as a politically charged operation driven by the BJP government, while BJP figures defended the agency's actions as independent.

The searches form part of an investigation into investor fraud involving the Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL), amounting to Rs. 48,000 crore. During the operation, FIRs were filed against associates of the late Nirmal Singh Bhangoo for unlawful disposal of the entity's properties. Raids were carried out at 15 locations across several states by ED teams.

In response, Khachariyawas, who served in the previous Congress government, assured full cooperation and emphasized his lack of fear. He criticized the alleged misuse of central agencies for political vendetta, reminding the BJP of historical power shifts and hinting at reciprocal actions against BJP leaders in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

