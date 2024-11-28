Triumphs at IFFI: Lithuanian Film 'Toxic' Wins Grand Honor

Lithuanian cinema made a remarkable mark at the 55th International Film Festival of India as the film 'Toxic', directed by Saule Bliuvaite, secured the prestigious Golden Peacock Award. The festival, a significant event in the global cinema calendar, concluded with a ceremony in Goa that celebrated cinematic excellence.

'Toxic', a gripping tale of two young girls challenging their limits in a modeling school, also brought home the Best Actor (Female) award for Vesta Matulyte and Leva Rupeikaite. This impactful story was part of the international competition at IFFI, where talents from around the globe were recognized.

Among other highlights, renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar chaired the jury, Phillip Noyce received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, and prominent figures in cinema and politics graced the event. Notable awards also recognized films and filmmakers from Romania, India, and France, further showcasing IFFI's role as a platform for diverse storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)