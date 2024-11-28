Haryana's Gita Run Celebrates Timeless Teachings
Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi emphasized the relevance of Bhagavad Gita for solving modern problems. At the International Gita Mahotsav 2024, a 'Gita Run' featured a 10 km race for men and a 5 km race for women. Tanzania is the partner country and Odisha the partner state.
In a strong endorsement of spiritual wisdom, Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi highlighted the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita at the International Gita Mahotsav 2024 on Thursday.
Speaking to participants after launching the 'Gita Run,' which featured both 10 km and 5 km races, Minister Bedi noted the Gita's timeless applications for modern-day challenges. The minister emphasized that its teachings offer viable solutions for all of humanity's issues.
The Mahotsav expects its main activities to take place from December 5 to 11, with Tanzania as the partner country and Odisha as the partner state.
