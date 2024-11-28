Haryana's Gita Run Celebrates Timeless Teachings

In a strong endorsement of spiritual wisdom, Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi highlighted the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita at the International Gita Mahotsav 2024 on Thursday.

Speaking to participants after launching the 'Gita Run,' which featured both 10 km and 5 km races, Minister Bedi noted the Gita's timeless applications for modern-day challenges. The minister emphasized that its teachings offer viable solutions for all of humanity's issues.

The Mahotsav expects its main activities to take place from December 5 to 11, with Tanzania as the partner country and Odisha as the partner state.

(With inputs from agencies.)