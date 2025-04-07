Left Menu

Odisha CM Courts HCL Tech for Bhubaneswar Campus

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited HCL Tech to establish a campus in Bhubaneswar, aiming to boost local investment. During a visit to Delhi, Majhi expressed optimism about attracting the IT giant to Odisha. The move aligns with the state's broader economic growth initiatives.

Updated: 07-04-2025 15:27 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to bolster economic growth and attract investment, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended an invitation to IT services leader HCL Tech to establish a new campus in Bhubaneswar. This initiative comes as part of Majhi's strategic visit to Delhi aimed at courting major investors.

During his visit, Majhi toured the HCL Tech campus in Noida, engaging in discussions with company officials. 'We are here to invite investors to Odisha,' he announced to reporters, expressing confidence that HCL Tech will soon mark their presence in the state. Further talks are anticipated to fine-tune the details of their collaboration.

HCL Tech, a global titan in technology and IT solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the prospect, reflecting their optimism about entering the Odisha market. The company, renowned for its diverse service offerings across sectors, is expected to contribute significantly to the state's development, promising job creation and socio-economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

