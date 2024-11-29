Left Menu

India's Iconic Tourism Transformation: Unveiling the Future of Lesser-Known Destinations

The Indian government has approved 40 projects across 23 states, worth over Rs 3,295 crore, to develop lesser-known destinations into iconic sites. This initiative aims to promote balanced tourist distribution, boost local economies, and create employment through sustainable tourism, with funds released before March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 08:24 IST
The Indian government has greenlit 40 projects across 23 states, valued at over Rs 3,295 crore, to enhance lesser-known tourist destinations into iconic sites. Aimed at dispersing tourist traffic equally across the country, the initiative seeks to bolster local economies and spur job creation through sustainable tourism projects.

In response to the guidelines set by the Department of Expenditure, the Ministry of Tourism issued operational directives for Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI). State governments were urged to submit proposals for iconic projects capable of significant impact, leading to the approval of projects involving iconic sites like Rang Ghar in Assam and Matsyagandha Lake in Bihar.

The scheme plans to provide long-term, interest-free loans for 50 years to states, facilitating comprehensive development of iconic tourist centers. This strategic move aims to reduce pressure on popular sites, improve visitor experiences, and drive economic growth sustainably. Project completion is slated within two years, with funds disbursed by March 2026.

