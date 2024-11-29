NODWIN Gaming Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Trinity Gaming
NODWIN Gaming has acquired Trinity Gaming for Rs 24 crore, enhancing its creator services in India. Trinity serves as a Creator Service Provider for Meta and a gaming network for YouTube, managing over 1,000 creators. The acquisition will expand into emerging markets, integrating existing divisions.
Gaming giant NODWIN Gaming announced on Friday the acquisition of Trinity Gaming at a valuation of Rs 24 crore. This strategic move positions NODWIN as a key player in the gaming creator service landscape.
Trinity Gaming is well-known for being a Creator Service Provider for Meta and a Multi-channel Network for YouTube in India, managing over 1,000 creators and boasting partnerships with major brands like Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Krafton.
The acquisition involves a blend of secondary share sales and stock swap of NODWIN shares, with founders of Trinity becoming shareholders and continuing to lead operations. NODWIN aims to expand Trinity's scope into new markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia.
