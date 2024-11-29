Left Menu

NODWIN Gaming Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Trinity Gaming

NODWIN Gaming has acquired Trinity Gaming for Rs 24 crore, enhancing its creator services in India. Trinity serves as a Creator Service Provider for Meta and a gaming network for YouTube, managing over 1,000 creators. The acquisition will expand into emerging markets, integrating existing divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:39 IST
NODWIN Gaming Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Trinity Gaming
  • Country:
  • India

Gaming giant NODWIN Gaming announced on Friday the acquisition of Trinity Gaming at a valuation of Rs 24 crore. This strategic move positions NODWIN as a key player in the gaming creator service landscape.

Trinity Gaming is well-known for being a Creator Service Provider for Meta and a Multi-channel Network for YouTube in India, managing over 1,000 creators and boasting partnerships with major brands like Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Krafton.

The acquisition involves a blend of secondary share sales and stock swap of NODWIN shares, with founders of Trinity becoming shareholders and continuing to lead operations. NODWIN aims to expand Trinity's scope into new markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024