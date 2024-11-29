Left Menu

Unveiling Kerala's AVGC XR Innovation: AniMela AMS Festival 2025

The International AVGC XR Festival, a collaboration between SAIK, AniMela, and AMS, is set to take place in Kerala in 2025. This event will merge highlights from these major entities, offering unique experiences and opportunities for professionals in the animation, VFX, and XR industries globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented collaboration, Kerala will host the International AVGC XR Festival in March 2025, thanks to the joint efforts of SAIK, AniMela, and AMS. This innovative festival will provide a premier platform for professionals in animation, VFX, gaming, and XR industries.

Scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram, the festival boasts a strategic partnership with France's renowned Annecy International Film Festival. This collaboration promises to pull in significant talents from around the globe, positioning Kerala as a key hub for the creative sector.

Industry leaders anticipate the AniMela AMS Festival 2025 will attract around 8,000 attendees. The event is expected to offer extensive networking opportunities, cutting-edge content, and the latest in animation technology, solidifying India's place on the global AVGC-XR stage.

