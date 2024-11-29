Left Menu

Legacy of a Tycoon: Ananda Krishnan's Impact on Malaysia

Ananda Krishnan, a leading Malaysian tycoon, passed away at 86. Known for his ventures in telecommunications, media, and real estate, he was a major figure in Malaysia's corporate scene. Despite controversies, his philanthropic work and contributions to the country's development are widely acknowledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:32 IST
Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia's most prominent business moguls, has died at the age of 86. His passing marks the end of an era characterized by a remarkable business career, which spanned telecommunications, media, petroleum, and real estate.

Born on April 1, 1938, Ananda was a Harvard Business School graduate who initially thrived in oil trading before expanding into a multitude of sectors. His net worth was estimated by Forbes at USD 5.1 billion, ranking him as the sixth-richest person in Malaysia.

Ananda's influence extended beyond business. His philanthropic efforts had a significant impact, contributing to education, the arts, sports, and humanitarian causes in Malaysia. Despite controversies and challenges, his legacy in nation-building and corporate development remains profound.

