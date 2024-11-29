Legacy of a Tycoon: Ananda Krishnan's Impact on Malaysia

Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia's most prominent business moguls, has died at the age of 86. His passing marks the end of an era characterized by a remarkable business career, which spanned telecommunications, media, petroleum, and real estate.

Born on April 1, 1938, Ananda was a Harvard Business School graduate who initially thrived in oil trading before expanding into a multitude of sectors. His net worth was estimated by Forbes at USD 5.1 billion, ranking him as the sixth-richest person in Malaysia.

Ananda's influence extended beyond business. His philanthropic efforts had a significant impact, contributing to education, the arts, sports, and humanitarian causes in Malaysia. Despite controversies and challenges, his legacy in nation-building and corporate development remains profound.

(With inputs from agencies.)