Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Manasi Parekh as Campaign Ambassador

In a strategic move, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced national award-winning actor Manasi Parekh as the face of its latest campaign, which will be conducted in the Gujarati language over the next two years.

Speaking on the appointment, Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed emphasized that Parekh's cultural roots in Gujarat make her an exemplary representative for the brand among Gujarati customers.

The campaign, utilizing various platforms, seeks to strengthen the company's engagement with the Gujarati community.

