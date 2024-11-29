Left Menu

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Manasi Parekh as Campaign Ambassador

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has appointed award-winning actor Manasi Parekh as the ambassador for its new Gujarati language campaign. Known for her strong cultural ties to Gujarat, Parekh is seen as an ideal representative for the brand. The campaign targets a broader connection with the Gujarati community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:43 IST
In a strategic move, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced national award-winning actor Manasi Parekh as the face of its latest campaign, which will be conducted in the Gujarati language over the next two years.

Speaking on the appointment, Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed emphasized that Parekh's cultural roots in Gujarat make her an exemplary representative for the brand among Gujarati customers.

The campaign, utilizing various platforms, seeks to strengthen the company's engagement with the Gujarati community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

