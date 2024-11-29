Left Menu

Chill in Kashmir: Pahalgam Records Season's Coldest Temperature

Pahalgam, a key base for the Amarnath yatra, registered minus 3.4°C, making it the coldest location in Kashmir. The Meteorological Department forecasted light rain and snowfall due to western disturbances. Valleys experienced sub-zero temperatures, with slight warming indicated by minimums still below freezing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:06 IST
Chill in Kashmir: Pahalgam Records Season's Coldest Temperature
  • Country:
  • India

Pahalgam, a pivotal base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, emerged as the coldest spot in Kashmir, registering a biting minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, according to official reports on Friday.

The Meteorological Department noted the approach of light Western disturbances expected to affect the union territory from Friday, bringing potential rain in the plains and light snow in the valley's upper reaches.

Despite a slight rise in night temperatures across Kashmir, most places endured sub-freezing lows, with Pahalgam at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Srinagar at minus 1 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund marking minus 1.8 degrees Celsius as reported by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024