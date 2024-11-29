Chill in Kashmir: Pahalgam Records Season's Coldest Temperature

Pahalgam, a pivotal base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, emerged as the coldest spot in Kashmir, registering a biting minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, according to official reports on Friday.

The Meteorological Department noted the approach of light Western disturbances expected to affect the union territory from Friday, bringing potential rain in the plains and light snow in the valley's upper reaches.

Despite a slight rise in night temperatures across Kashmir, most places endured sub-freezing lows, with Pahalgam at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Srinagar at minus 1 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund marking minus 1.8 degrees Celsius as reported by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)